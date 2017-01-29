Karachi: In the world of arts, summits facilitate platforms where knowledge is exchanged, information is transferred and expertise is demonstrated. This year, art summit is coming to Karachi that will bring together artists from all over Pakistan on the platform of Karachi Art Summit to be held at eight to ten different venues of the city.

The main goal of Karachi Art Summit is to bring visual art into public spaces to invite, encourage, and even impose public engagement with the audience. The Summit aims to bring together modernism and distinction through a multiplicity of curatorial strategies in order to showcase the talent of artists from Pakistan to the world while also strengthening a regional art exchange that benefits communities on a larger scale.

Home to brilliant patrons and skillful artisans, Karachi is a metropolis full of culture and complexity, and this project aims to breathe life into public interaction with art. The venues chosen for the Art Summit are spread across the city from Frere Hall to Karachi University and from Arts Council to Karachi Museum.

It is expected that the event will reach to millions. Over the span of two weeks, people from all over the city will be invited to engage with public art. This event will be open to public, so that art can be accessible to all without any barriers or charges.

Art Summits are commonly organized worldwide to promote artists, both young and old but Pakistan is new to the concept. For the promotion of art and culture in Pakistan, Karachi Art Summit is expected to play a positive and vital role.**

