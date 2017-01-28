Pakistan ranks fifth in the list of countries that have indigenously developed armed drone technology. The country, after starting the war on terror, had been pushing the US to allow it to acquire the main unmanned combat aerial vehicle UCAV system the US uses in the strikes, but such requests were denied amid fear of technology proliferation. In 2012, China offered to help by selling Pakistan armed drones it had developed, but questions were raised about the capabilities of the drones.

The country has now developed an unmanned armed drone called Burraq which has laser guided-missiles, excellent target accuracy and can fly in different weather conditions. Pakistan drone technology is considered the best in the South Asian region. This is the dawn of a new era. Pakistan is one step ahead from its competitors in defence technology.

Intikhab Alam

Islamabad

