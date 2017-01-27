KARACHI: A 16-member Canadian Seniors cricket squad, comprising over-40 players, has arrived in Karachi to play half a dozen matches against different senior outfits of the city.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) here on Thursday, the tour has been arranged at the request of Cricket Canada.

“Ranjit Saini, the chief of Cricket Canada, had approached Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman, PVCA, to organise a tour for its senior cricketers in Karachi and accordingly the arrangements were made to have them here,” the PVCA spokesperson shared.

It was revealed that Syed Ahmed Iqbal Talal is leading the Canadian Seniors squad whose tour has been sponsored by Omar Associates (Pvt) Ltd. The visitors will play four 35 overs each side matches and two T20 floodlit matches.

According to the itinerary released by the PVCA, Canada Seniors will play their opening game against Sui Southern Gas Limited (SSGC) at the National Bank of Pakistan Ground on Friday (today), while they will be taking on PVCA Seniors Team at National Stadium on Sunday.

They will be locking horns with Omar Associates Seniors in a T20 floodlit match at Moin Khan Academy on January 31 while they will be up against Naya Nazimabad Seniors at Lawai Stadium on February 2. The Canadians will be playing against Rashid Latif Seniors at the UBL Sports Complex on February 4 with their final game to be held against Omar Associates Seniors on February 5.

Meanwhile, the PVCA has announced its team for the Sunday’s game against Canada Seniors to be staged at National Stadium in which the Pakistan T20 Captain Sarfraz Ahmed will be the chief guest.

Fawad Ijaz Khan will be leading the PVCA which will also be having Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Sajid Ali, Badar Ansari, Jaffar Qureshi, Azhar Khan, Amir Hameed, Basit Ali Jr, Ahmed Hayat, Iqbal Sheikh, Haris Ayaz, Adnan Malik, Mohammad Yousuf, Mahmood K.K, Babar Qureshi, and Nadeem Sheikh with Kaleem Zia Khawaja to be its manager.

