Islamabad

The cabbies are out to cash in on the difficulties being faced by the commuters due to rainy conditions as they are charging extra fares to mint as much money as possible in absence of any rules that can regulate this business.

"It seems that no rule or law can stop the taxi drivers from charging extra fares as they are showing no mercy to the commuters and trying to grab maximum cash from them in the rainy spell," said Khaliq Mughal, a commuter at Aabpara Market.

He said: "I have to go to Asghar Mall and the cabbies are not ready to get less than Rs500. It is simply impossible for me to afford it so now I am trying to get space in the public transport vehicles as huge rush is being witnessed at the bus stops."

Anees Abbasi, another commuter, said when the taxi driver asked for Rs300 from Aabpara to G-8 Markaz he approached the traffic warden and sought his help, adding "The traffic warden made it clear that he had no legal authority to direct the taxi driver with regard to fares."

The growing popularity of app-based cab services has started putting aside traditional taxi drivers but the common people are still unaware about how to utilize it in their services.

Tabinda Rasheed said the cabdrivers also never show ethics to the female commuters and often talk rudely when it comes to fares.

She said if there is no authority in the federal capital to monitor the cab business then one can imagine the situation in other areas of the country.

