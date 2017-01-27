The Pakistan Customs organised a series of activities to mark International Customs Day on Thursday.

The authorities started the day at the Customs House Karachi by hoisting the national flag followed by a parade. Later, a seminar was held at the auditorium of the old Customs House.

The chief guest of the celebrations was Nasir Masroor, member customs of the Federal Board of Revenue.

The appreciation certificates were distributed to officers who showed the best performance in fulfilling their professional responsibilities over the past year.

In an afternoon ceremony, liquor, drugs and other contrabands were destroyed.

The destroyed items included 85,749 bottles of liquor, 147,933 bottles and cans of bear, 9,672 kilograms of hashish and five kilograms of heroin.

A large number of guests, including officials of foreign embassies and representatives of the Anti-Narcotics Force and Coast Guards, were present on the occasion.

0



0







Contrabands, drugs destroyed to mark customs day was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181955-Contrabands-drugs-destroyed-to-mark-customs-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Contrabands, drugs destroyed to mark customs day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181955-Contrabands-drugs-destroyed-to-mark-customs-day.