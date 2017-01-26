‘Govt values importance of press freedom’

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said that corruption was not mere financial rather, it might be moral. He said that the government valued the importance of press freedom. Talking to a delegation of Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) led by its Chairman Dr Salahuddin Mangal in Islamabad, the president said that the media had an important role to keep the people aware of the facts. He said the media has also a vital role in moulding the opinion against corruption. He said the PCP should play a role to improve the standard of media.

