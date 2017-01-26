PESHAWAR: The continuous rain and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas on Wednesday disrupted routine life and brought the business activities in the remote mountainous valleys to a virtual halt.

The provincial capital received intermittent rain throughout the day.The plain areas in Chitral received rain while mountains peaks in upper parts of Chitral, Garam Chashma and Kalash valleys received snowfall for the third consecutive day.

Electricity supply from the National Gridstation to Chitral town remained suspended due to the continued snowfall amplifying the hardships of the locals.Bazaars and commercial centres remained closed after the temperature dipped below zero Celsius.

Vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the Lowari Tunnel due to the closure of roads after snowfall.However, the road leading to the tunnel was cleared of snow later in the day and vehicles, which were stranded on both sides of the tunnel here the other day, were allowed to travel through the tunnel.

A passenger who reached Chitral town said that vehicles were allowed after 4pm. Meanwhile, the residents staged a protest against the closure of the Lowari Tunnel to traffic. The Jamaat-e-Islami had given the call for the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, District Nazim Maghfirat Shah criticised the provincial and federal governments for what he argued turning a blind eye to the woes of the people of Chitral and demand opening the tunnel to traffic.

MINGORA: Landslide blocked the Kalam Road at Mankiyal point as rain and snowfall continue in Swat valley for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The plain received intermittent spell of rain while the mountains in Miandam, Malam Jabba, Madyan, Bahrain, Kalam and surrounding localities received snowfall.

The prevailing spell of rain and snowfall intensified the cold wave, creating hardships for the locals. The road leading to Kalam valley was blocked due to landslide at Mankiyal point.The tourists faced problems due to closure of roads at various points in the district.

KHAR: Rush of people could be seen at various food outlets as rain and snowfall continued to lash parts of Bajaur Agency Wednesday.The rain, which started on Monday, plummeted the mercury further. The plain areas received rain while snow blanketed mountains in the agency.

