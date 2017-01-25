The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) has named the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi’s Women Entrepreneurship Programme the recipient of the 2017 'Outstanding Specialty Entrepreneurship Programme', an IBA official announced on Tuesday.

According to the IBA official, the USASBE is an internationally recognised as the premier association for entrepreneurship education and ranking entrepreneurial programmes since 1990.

He said AMAN CED Programme Director Dr Shahid Qureshi had received the award on behalf of the institute in a ceremony held on January 21 at the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

The IBA official said the Outstanding Specialty Entrepreneurship Programme Award was given to a college or a university that had developed and offered a high quality and innovative programme for educating and training future generations of entrepreneurs in a niche or specialty area.

“This award is given each year for an exemplary programme that reflects innovation, quality, comprehensiveness, sustainability, depth of support, and impact.”

He said the IBA Karachi was competing with international universities in the quest for this award. “The other two finalists were the WIN Lab, Babson College and the Meadows School of the Arts, Southern Methodist University, USA.”

He added that after a tough competition, the laurel was awarded to the IBA Karachi. “This is the first time in the history of the USASBE awards that a university outside USA has won this particular award.”

He said the IBA AMAN CED took this opportunity to thanks to Almighty Allah, and IBA patrons Dr Farrukh Iqbal and Dr Ishrat Husain.

“We would also take this opportunity to show gratitude to the World Bank Group for sponsoring the programme and the Enclude Solutions, our partners in the program, for their patronage.”

