PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued notice to Mission Director of USAID, Academy for Education Development and private firms in a petition filed by some lawyers seeking fee as legal advisors for the national and international organisations.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ghazanfar Khan issued notice to the respondents and directed them to submit reply within two weeks. The lawyers, including Abdul Sattar Khan, Sanaullah and Taimur Khan filed the review petition through lawyers Wajid Sattar and Nauman Sattar.

The trial court had on April 30, 2016 dismissed applications of the petitioners, in which they had sought an order for the State Bank of Pakistan to show the details of the USAID accounts and attach the accounts and properties of the respondents till execution of the decree announced in their favour.

0



0







Notices issued to USAID, others was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181313-Notices-issued-to-USAID-others/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Notices issued to USAID, others" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181313-Notices-issued-to-USAID-others.