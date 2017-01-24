NOWSHERA: The widows of three men who were shot dead during a reconciliatory jirga accused the police on Monday of not taking action against the accused and threatened to commit self-immolation along with their children if they were not provided justice.

Speaking at a press conference, the widows of Gul Rehman, Inayatur Rehman, Nazir Ahmad and residents of Tangi area in Charsadda said that there had been trees ownerships dispute between their spouse and the accused Asar Khan and Sartaj Khan.

They said that a jirga was underway to settle the dispute. They alleged that a cop Asar Khan and his other accomplice Sartaj Khan opened indiscriminate fire during a jirag, killing Gul Rehman and Inayatur Rehman on the spot and wounding Nazir Khan.

The widows said that the injured Nazir Khan had recorded his statement to the police and later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. They said that several months have passed to the incident and alleged that the Tangi police did not arrest the influential accused. They alleged that the police were siding with the influential accused who they said were moving freely in the area without the fear of being arrested.

They also accused the police of putting pressure on the victim families to reconcile with the accused. “The accused have threatened us with dire consequences if we did not reconcile with them,” lamented wife of Gul Rehman.The women urged the government, judiciary an Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani o taken note of alleged inaction of police and provide them justice.

0



0







Widows threaten to commit self-immolation against ‘police inaction’ was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181308-Widows-threaten-to-commit-self-immolation-against-police-inaction/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Widows threaten to commit self-immolation against ‘police inaction’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181308-Widows-threaten-to-commit-self-immolation-against-police-inaction.