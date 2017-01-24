Elders threaten to stop Wapda from constructing

main power transmission line in Palas

MANSEHRA: A grand jirga of elders belonging to Palas tehsil in Lower Kohistan on Monday vowed to move apex court for review of its verdict which had upheld the chief minster’s notification about bifurcation of Kohistan into two districts last week.

“We will move the Supreme Court to seek review of its verdict which upheld provincial government’s notification of Kohistan’s division into two districts and halt construction of main power transmission line in Palas to distribute electricity to other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Maulana Asmatullah told the jirga in Palas.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MPA Maulana Asmatullah presided over the jirga that reviewed the Supreme Court’s verdict pronounced on January 16 declaring KP chief minister’s notification of bifurcation of Kohistan into two districts in accordance with the law.

Maulana Asmatullah said that it was an injustice with the people of Palas and they would not allow anyone to usurp their rights.“We are in contact with our counsels for finalising draft of review petition to be filed in the apex court,” he said.

He announced that they wouldn’t allow Wapda to construct main power transmission line to supply electricity from Dubair Khwar Hydropower Project to Palas and Dassu.The MPA said that people of Palas would stage sit-in outside the Chief Minster’s House in Peshawar against division of Kohistan into Upper and Lower districts.

“We would continue our social boycott of people of Pattan,” said Maulana Asmatullah.He said that Palas was a major tehsil with 13 union councils but Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had given Pattan the status of district headquarters.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sarzameen Khan, the parliamentary secretary of Industry in National Assembly, told reporters that it was right of the people of Palas to move the apex court for review of its verdict but they wouldn’t allow anyone to sabotage main power transmission line.

“If anybody sabotages erecting of main power transmission line, law would take its course as I have talked to Hazara Commissioner about this important issue,” the MNA said. A grand jirga of people of Pattan tehsil was held last week following SC verdict. They had welcomed the court decision and announced to end social boycott of people of Kohistan.

On January 2016, a full bench of Peshawar High Court had nullified the notification of bifurcation issued by KP chief minister. But the people of Pattan led by Abdul Haq had challenged the decision in the apex court which upheld chief minister ‘s notification earlier this week.

