DUBAI: Soldiers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached India two days back took part in the rehearsal of the parade which will be held on the Indian Republican Day in New Delhi.

This contingent of the Armed Forces of United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the first Arab soldiers to march during the Indian Republic Day parade on January 26. According to the Indian government, UAE Army has been officially invited to participate in the parade and they have given in-principle its approval.

Prior to the celebrations of the Republic Day, the UAE soldiers participated in the rehearsal of the march past.

Emirati soldiers holding the flags of the UAE and the UAE armed forces were shown during the rehearsal of the march past. The UAE contingent will march down the ceremonial boulevard ‘Rajpath’ as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to be the guest of honour on the 68th Republic Day celebrations.

The UAE is considered to be one of the closest allies of Pakistan. But there has been increased engagement between India and the UAE over the last two years. It would be the second time when any foreign contingent will be participating in the parade on the Indian Republic Day.

Last year, a French contingent had joined the parade in honour of President of France Francois Hollande, who was the chief guest in 2016. Earlier, the UAE had proposed to send military paratrooper team for live display during the parade, which was turned down by India, citing security concerns.

