Says West must get rid of Islamophobia; looters leading anti-corruption rallies

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said the days of considering every bearded person a terrorist were over and the West should better get rid of Islamophobia.

He was addressing a public meeting at Rajar, Sihaal, Koliyan Hameed and later talking to the local representatives at Taxila.

He said it was an irony that those who stole the state wealth during the last five years were now leading anti-corruption rallies.

“The people of Potohar are intellectually rich and they know the difference between the wrong and the right,” he said. He said politics was done on the basis of performance and not on mere allegations and statements.

He said the people of his constituency always preferred performance and if the same principle was followed elsewhere in the country, Pakistan would definitely progress.

Nisar said fake statements, allegations and false promises were leading the people away from the principles of truth and honesty.

This, he said, was the root cause of all problems. Nisar said he always spoke with logic and on the basis of solid evidence, while his opponents had nothing but false allegations and statements to offer.

"Those who changed their political loyalties for benefits, I don’t consider them politicians rather they are just traders and fortune seekers.”

The minister said he defended the country and Islam at all forums, considering it his religious as well as national duty.

“During my 35 years of political career, I laid down a web of development work in my constituency which can be equated with any other developed area of any province.”

He said only those countries could develop where decisions were made in courts and not on roads and where people trusted their institutions.

