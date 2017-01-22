BANNU: Two students of a private school sustained injuries when their relatives traded fire in Saddar area on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that two student groups led by Qaiser and Zain traded fire over a petty issue during study hours in the school. They informed their elders and the clash started outside the school.

As a result, Qaiser and his cousin Abdus Samad sustained injuries and were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu wherefrom the former was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition. The police after nominating Shan Khan, Zain and Hassan in the first information report registered the case and started investigation.

