Inaugurates gas supply project in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was carrying out uplift work in every nook and corner of the province.

He was speaking at a gathering after inaugurating gas supply in Gulshan Hayat area in Amankot. On this occasion, general councillor Haji Saeed, Latif Jan, Sareer Khan, Mushtri Akbar, Saifullah, Haji Fazle Wahid, Adnan Khan, Sajjad Khan, Iftikhar Khan, Mir Bashar Khan and Yousaf Khan announced joining the PTI.

Member National Assembly Imran Khattak and other PTI local leaders were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said the successive governments only hoodwinked the people on hollow slogans but the PTI believed in serving.

He said the people voted for the PTI to bring about a change and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was implementing the PTI’s agenda of change in letter and spirit.

The KP government had constructed the embankments of river Kabul and other rivers to protect Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda and other areas from future floods devastations, he added.

He said that the provincial government had achieved another milestone by introducing reforms in the education sector.

He said the government had made the teachings of Quranic lessons in both the public and private sector educational institutions mandatory.

He said the provincial cabinet would approve the decision in its next meeting and later a bill to this effect would be passed by the Provincial Assembly to implement the decision.

“This is yet another significant achievement towards Islamisation of the society,” he added.

The chief minister said that the KP government had successfully included several mega uplift project for the province in the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the KP government had also proposed two alternative alignments for the CPEC. He said the first proposed route would pass through Gilgit-Baltistan-Shangla-Swabi and Mardan and would be linked with the M-1 of the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway while the second proposed route would pass through Gilgit, Shangla, Swat, Chakdarra, Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob and reaches Quetta in Balochistan. The chief minister nine industrial zones would be established in the province. “The foreign companies are interested to invest in the province due to the conducive atmosphere,” he added.

The chief minister said that there had been significant improvement in the law and order situation and acts of terrorism due to bold steps taken by the government.

“And now the coward politicians, who were hiding in the past, have started addressing public meetings to deceive the masses,” he added.

