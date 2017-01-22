Islamabad

State Minister for Privatization Muhammad Zubair has said that with the efforts of government economy has been stabilised and now the focus was on accelerating its growth.

He said after coming into power, government accorded top priority to improving security and energy as without improving these areas, it was not possible to revive the economy. Highlighting the achievements of his government, he said fiscal deficit has been cut, inflation reduced and tax collection improved by 60%. If this year was included, tax collection has improved by 80%. He said indicators of the economy were showing positive trends which was acknowledged by international publications. He said for sustainable economic growth, bringing women into the mainstream of economy was necessary and government was determined to enhance their role in the economic development of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 3-day ‘Islamabad Handicrafts and Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition, which has been organised by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan. Diplomats of Germany, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Cuba, Tunis, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Palestine and Austria while representatives of USA and Malaysia were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Zubair said that government was responsible to facilitate the growth of business activities through policymaking and stressed that private sector should play leading role in the economic growth of the country. He lauded the initiative of ICCI for organising women entrepreneurs' exhibition and hoped it would enhance their role in economic activities.

In his welcome address, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that ICCI has taken many initiatives for the promotion of women entrepreneurs and organising this exhibition was another step in that direction. He said ICCI has established a Women Business Growth Centre in collaboration with UNIDO and it was planning to set up a separate web portal for women entrepreneurs to provide them better outreach in local and international markets. He hoped that the exhibition will provide women entrepreneurs a good platform to introduce their products and improve their business prospects. He assured that ICCI would continue to work for promoting women entrepreneurs so that they could play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

Zahid Maqbool, Chairman ICCI Exhibition Committee, said that the chamber has started the New Year by organising an exhibition for women entrepreneurs. He said the event was organised on no-loss no-profit basis and its sole purpose was to encourage and promote the women entrepreneurs. He said entrepreneurs from various parts of Pakistan including Bahawalpur, Multan and Karachi were taking part in the exhibition which showed their confidence in the organising team of the exhibition. He said ICCI planned to organise a series of exhibition this year within the country and outside Pakistan including single country exhibitions to promote Pakistan's trade and exports.

