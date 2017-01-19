PESHAWAR: The Ministry of Water and Power has directed the board of directors

(BoD), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), to continue working till January 23.

In a press release, the Pesco management hailed the decision and vowed to continue the launching of new development projects and provision of facilities to the consumers under the Board’s directions.

The release said that due to development activities of Pesco, electricity distribution system was improved. It added that due to efforts of BoD chairman Malik Muhammad Asad Khan, expenditures of several projects was curtailed and more than Rs630 million was saved.

It also claimed that the BoD chairman gave priority to quality in construction works. The Pesco management vowed to launch more development projects and provide facilities to the consumers under the board directions.

0



0







Pesco’s BoD directed to continue till Jan 23 was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180182-Pescos-BoD-directed-to-continue-till-Jan-23/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pesco’s BoD directed to continue till Jan 23" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180182-Pescos-BoD-directed-to-continue-till-Jan-23.