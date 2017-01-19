Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited Karimabad area on Wednesday to review the ongoing cleanliness campaign in the neighbourhood.

He was accompanied by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali and local bodies’ representatives.

The mayor also visited Karimabad’s Meena Bazar where he met women shopkeepers and the management of the market. He was welcomed by women shopkeepers and the representatives of the market who gave him a detailed briefing about the market and its problems.

Talking to media representatives, he said the stalls setup outside the Meena Bazar would be arranged in an organised manner and the illegal parking of vehicles wouldn’t be allowed so that citizens coming in this area would not have to face any difficulty and the traffic flow could be maintained.

Akhtar said it had become essential to arrest the encroachment mafia operating in different areas of the city.

The deputy mayor urged the shopkeepers and people of the area to play their role in keeping the area clean and beautiful.

He said Meena Bazar was considered a unique market for women in Karachi and therefore it should be kept neat and clean.

The officials also visited different roads of Karimabad to inspect the cleanliness condition.

The mayor said he was satisfied with the progress of the 100-day cleanliness campaign being carried out in selected union councils of the city, adding that gradual improvement would be seen later.

