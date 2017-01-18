ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the session of the National Assembly to meet on January 26 here at the Parliament House at 4 pm.

0



0







President summons NA session on Jan 26 was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180036-President-summons-NA-session-on-Jan-26/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "President summons NA session on Jan 26 " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180036-President-summons-NA-session-on-Jan-26.