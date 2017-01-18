TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Pirmahal on Tuesday.

Saddam Hussain and Muhammad Sarwar of Abdul Hakim, Khanewal, were on their way on a motorcycle when their bike collided to another motorcycle driving by Rizwan Ahmad on Faisalabad-Multan Road.

As a result, all three bikers fell on the road. In the meantime, a trailer coming from behind hit them, killing Saddam Hussain on the spot, while two others were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

