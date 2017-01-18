PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the illegal allotment of a valuable plot, the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has cancelled the allotment, stopped the construction work on the site and took action against the authority’s four officials involved in the scam.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, PDA DG Saleem Wattoo said that the property dealers had become a mafia in Hayatabad.

He alleged that some property dealers, including Shahid Ali, Shah Nawaz, Faizullah and Mohammad Amjad, got an expensive plot worth Rs140 million transferred in their name illegally with the support of some officials of PDA namely Arif, Ayaz, Mirza Khan and Riaz.

He said that show-cause notices had been served on the officials concerned and investigation has been started against them. He maintained that after the matter was referred to National Accountability Bureau, the property dealers started putting pressure on the authority.

