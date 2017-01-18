NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday visited Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak and discussed a range of issues with the seminary head Maulana Samiul Haq, who is also the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

Asad Qaiser saw various sections of Darul Uloom Haqqania including the Haqqania High School during the visit and met teachers and students. The Speaker later went to the nearby residence of Maulana Samiul Haq and spent some time with him.

Asad Qaiser informed the JUI-S chief about the plans to include religious lessons in the school curriculum and making mandatory the lesson about the translation of Holy Quran from class 6th to 12th.

About the objections raised on various lessons in the curriculum, Asad Qaiser informed Maulana Samiul Haq that the provincial cabinet would soon review the matter and correct any likely mistake in it. The Speaker also informed the JUI-S chief about the legislation passed by the provincial assembly to ban the private interest-based business and usury.

