During a visit to the historic Wazir Mansion – Quaid-e-Azam’s residence – on Monday, the officials concerned were directed by the city mayor to draw up a strategy to prevent rainwater from accumulating around the heritage site after roads around it got covered in muck owing to two days of rain.

MPA Muqeem Alam, chairman UC-25 Shoaib Ibrahim and vice chairman Haroon, accompanied the mayor, Wasim Akhtar, at the visit. “Kharadar is one of the oldest areas of the city where a number of historical buildings are located, and it was our responsibility to secure our heritage and ensure cleanliness around the sites,” Akhtar had said.

Residents of the area were also urged to refrain from dumping their garbage around the Wazir Mansion in respect of the father of the nation’s birth place.

The city mayor later toured the inside of the building; he also met with a few residents of the area to listen to their woes.

Akhtar told the residents that issues would take some time to resolve since the current situation was a result of several year of negligence.

Efforts were being made to clean storm water drains but encroachments over them had made the work difficult to complete, he said, adding, that the municipal staff was still performing its duty and cleaning up all major drains.

