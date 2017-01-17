TIMERGARA: Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a three-day anti-polio campaign began in Lower Dir district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Wazir and District Health Officer Shaukat Ali vaccinated children at the DHQ Hospital Timergara during a function attended by health officials and local elders. District Nazim Muhammad Rasool Khan, Assistant Commissioner Maidan Jamaluddin, DSP Darvesh Khan, Medical Superintendent Timergara hospital Dr Hanifullah, in-charge polio eradication programme Dr Shahid Ahmad and DMS Dr Mehboob were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfanullah Wazir and Shaukat Ali said the district had been polio free for the last eight years. They said Lower Dir had got second position in the province in successful drive against the fatal disease.

The deputy commissioner directed all the stakeholders to take serious the campaign and cooperate with health staff. He asked the health authorities to reach every child below five years of age in remote and snow-covered border areas of the district.

