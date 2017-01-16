PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday directed the quarters concerned to make the availability of water and electricity and ensure cleanliness at the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu as it would soon be inaugurated.

He directed the officials to prepare a master plan for the housing schemes in Hangu, initiation of practical work on various schemes and introduction of easy allotment process of plots of land. A handout said that he was presiding over a meeting on development work being executed in Hangu. Minister for Education Muhammad Atif Khan, MPA Shah Faisal and administrative secretaries also attended the meeting. The meeting was informed about the pace of work on development projects in Hangu.

The meeting was told that the University Campus and Press Club buildings would soon were ready for inauguration while there was still problems to provide separate electricity connection to Fareed Khan Shaheed District Headquarters Hospital, undertake the water supply scheme and ensure cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to make the arrangements within two weeks. He also directed the officials to present him estimates for dualisation of the main Hangu Road.

