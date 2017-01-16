MELBOURNE: Australia’s fast bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the One-day International (ODI) series against Pakistan with a shoulder injury, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Marsh was named in Australia’s 16-man squad for the four-Test series in India and will hope to recover in time for the tour starting next month.

Marsh has had problems with his right shoulder, which has restricted his bowling ability, and he pulled up sore after Australia’s six-wicket loss against Pakistan in Sunday’s second ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“Mitchell has had an ongoing shoulder injury which we have been managing but it is now at a point where he is unable to function at the level required,” Cricket Australia physio David Beakley said in a statement.

“He now requires a period of rest and rehabilitation in order to return to full fitness.”

Cricket Australia did not name a replacement for Marsh but added batsman Peter Handscomb to the Australia ODI squad with Chris Lynn ruled out of the third ODI in Perth due to an ongoing neck injury.

Lynn, who also missed Sunday’s second ODI at the MCG, will travel to Brisbane to consult with a specialist.

“Following that consultation and seeing how he responds to treatment we will be able to determine whether or not he can take part in the remaining two ODI matches in Sydney and Adelaide,” Beakley said.

Handscomb, 25, has scored two centuries and two fifties in four Tests for Australia since making his Test debut against South Africa in November.

Fast bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc has also been rested for the Perth match to manage his workload.

