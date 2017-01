Heavy flow of traffic has created a lot of disturbance in Rawalpindi. Impatient drivers honk their horns adding more to the already chaotic situation.

The flow of traffic in residential areas is dense as well. Throughout the day, the loud noises of horns disturb the people. One cannot sleep properly because of the noise. The traffic flow should be made smooth so that there is no unwanted gridlock.

Muhammad Tanveer

Rawalpindi

