Arfa Karim’s death anniversary

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while remembering Arfa Karim on her 5th death anniversary, said on Friday that this name was acknowledged all over the world as she was a prodigy who stunned the world by achieving the Microsoft Certified Professional status at the mere age of nine.

She brought pride and glory for her homeland and made the people around the globe accept the fact that Pakistani students are equally talented in the field of technology, he added.

The chief minister said that Arfa has become a beacon of hope and an inspiration for the Pakistani nation, especially girls. He said that the entire nation praised her achievements and even till today, Arfa Karim shines as an example of a bright Pakistan.

He said that in recognition to her contribution in the IT world, the Punjab government, even after five years of her departure, was playing its part to make progress in the IT field and it is an honour for the Punjab province only that IT was used for attainment of good governance.

