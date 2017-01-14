PESHAWAR: Senior Minister for Irrigation and Social Welfare Sikandar Sherpao said on Friday the educated youth can help bring an end to the miseries and deprivation of the Pakhtuns.

He said the long international battle of the vested interests have badly effected this region and created depression among the nation. He said the modern education and research were essential equipment for new generation and the universities and scholars should work for this purpose.

The senior minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of irrigation channel and flood protection project at new campus of the Swabi University, said a handout.

The function was also addressed by Vice-Chancellor Dr Noor Jehan.

Sikandar Sherpao said that development was linked to education, adding, that lack of technical education hampered the progress of the nation.

He called upon the youth to utilise their energies for getting modern knowledge and techniques.

He also stressed for research-oriented studies to compete with international standards.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated work on the construction of irrigation channel

and flood protection project in the university to be completed at a cost of Rs19.7

million.

0



0







Minister urges youth to acquire knowledge was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179045-Minister-urges-youth-to-acquire-knowledge/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Minister urges youth to acquire knowledge" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179045-Minister-urges-youth-to-acquire-knowledge.