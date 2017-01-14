Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has directed the heads of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) recovery departments to ensure speedy collection of revenue and mobilise all their subordinates in this regard.

Chairing a meeting of the recovery departments in his office, he said strict disciplinary action would be taken if any official was found showing negligence or carelessness while performing his duty. The meeting was also attended by senior KMC officers. Akhtar was informed that development works amounting to Rs300million were being carried out in the Karachi Zoo and would be completed in the current fiscal year.

0



0







Mayor for improving KMC revenue collection was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179003-Mayor-for-improving-KMC-revenue-collection/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mayor for improving KMC revenue collection" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179003-Mayor-for-improving-KMC-revenue-collection.