The 28th Convocation of the Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held at the Bahria Auditorium on Wednesday.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, minister for science and technology, was the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release issued by the navy.

On arrival, the chief guest was received by NUST Rector Lt-General (retd) Naweed Zaman and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmad.

A total of 361 graduates were awarded degrees at the convocation. Of them 80 received master’s degrees and 281 received degrees in the discipline of bachelors of engineering and management information systems.

To acknowledge the outstanding academic performance of students in their respective disciplines, 39 medals were awarded to the position holders. Twenty were President Gold Medals, six Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals, seven Chancellors’ Silver Medals and six Rector Gold Medals.

Addressing the ceremony, Rana Tanveer Hussain congratulated the graduating students on having successfully completed their professional studies. He appreciated the role of PNEC in continuously producing quality engineers for the country as well as for the navies of 14 other brotherly countries.

He said that the efforts of naval educational institutes in grooming their students academically, professionally, morally, intellectually and physically were laudable.

He also commended the role of NUST in promoting engineering education and said that it was successfully achieving its mission of becoming a research-led university with a focus on technology, innovation and community service.

The minister added that the government was also focusing on the development of technology and the promotion of research culture in the country.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Rear Admiral Dr Nassar Ikram, commandant of PNEC, informed the audience that 33 PNEC graduates had been selected for employment and had already been sent to China for professional development and training.

He highlighted the fact that QS World University ranking had placed NUST in top 100 world universities. NUST has been ranked number one university in the HEC standing of 2015 and is also among the top 20 universities in Asia, according to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) ranking. A large number of parents of graduating students and naval officers attended the ceremony.

0



0







‘Role of navy, NUST in promoting education is laudable’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178697-Role-of-navy-NUST-in-promoting-education-is-laudable/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Role of navy, NUST in promoting education is laudable’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178697-Role-of-navy-NUST-in-promoting-education-is-laudable.