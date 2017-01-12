30 Muslim states’ military alliance is against terrorism, not Iran

News Analysis

ISLAMABAD: The reported decision of former Army Chief General ® Raheel Sharif to lead the military alliance of 39 Muslim countries to fight terrorism, is generally misconstrued here as anti-Iran.

Neither the Saudis, who are behind the creation of this alliance, ever said this nor any other evidence is available to prove this. Yet many here particularly in the media have already concluded that the military alliance is Iran-centric and thus General Raheel must not join it. So it’s a shut and close case for them.

In reality, it was announced at the time of the creation of this alliance that it was being established to counter terrorism and eliminate terrorist organizations including ISIS. Iran was not included in the alliance by Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Iran also had shown its reservations about this alliance.

There are still lots of ambiguities about details of this military alliance. Till such time that the contours of such an alliance are made clear, giving it a sectarian colour and rejecting it out-rightly is both premature and biased. On the basis of mere perceptions and prejudice, passing judgments against Gen ® Raheel and the Saudi government is unfair.

Pakistan’s stated position on Saudi-Iran tension is clear and unambiguously reflected in the Islamabad’s stance on the Yemen conflict. Despite Riyadh’s keenness, Pakistan had refused to send its troops to Saudi Arabia to fight against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen. The decision was taken by the Pakistani parliament, and duly endorsed by the country’s civil and military leadership.

Then General Raheel was the Army Chief. Like our parliamentarians and the civilian leadership, General Raheel knew the serious implications of getting into Yemen conflict. Generally it was said and believed that Pakistan’s direct involvement in Yemen conflict will further the sectarian divide within Pakistan.

Here the question arises how Pakistan and General ® Raheel would be ready to do, what they had rejected before despite the displeasure of the Saudis. Saudi Arabia has been a major target of terrorist organizations during the last few years. Mostly these terrorist attacks were carried out by ISIS. The ISIS has once even carried out a suicide attack just outside the premises of Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina, which has jolted Muslims all over the world.

In these situations, Saudi Arabia decided to launch a military alliance of Muslim countries to counter terrorism. Some believe that General ® Raheel had his input in the formation of the alliance and that was the very reason that soon after the military alliance’s announcement a report appeared in the media suggesting that Gen Raheel would lead the alliance.

After the 2015 announcement, nothing concrete has yet been done in the formation of the alliance, which practically still exists on papers only. It is expected that General ® Raheel once formally takes over as military alliance head, would make the ball rolling. In such a situation, how could one conclude that Gen ® Raheel is joining anti-Iran military alliance of Sunni Muslim States?

If tomorrow Saudi Arabia decides to use this alliance against Iran instead of fighting against terrorism and terrorist organizations, both Pakistan and General ® Raheel will have the option to withdraw. In another scenario, Pakistan with the support of some other countries including Turkey can help bridge gap between Saudi Arabia and Iran. An effort could even be made to convince both the countries for the inclusion of Iran in the military alliance of Muslim countries.

Questions are also being raised if General ® Raheel has got the GHQ/government’s no objection certificate (NOC) before giving his consent to lead the military alliance termed “Muslim’s Nato” by The Guardian. Ironically, no one here sees in this alliance what the British newspaper has clearly spotted.

In principle General ® Raheel should get government’s NOC before formally joining the military alliance to fight terrorism. The government of Pakistan should take it as a matter of pride that its former Army Chief is being made head of the military alliance of 39 Muslim countries and thus there is no reason to bar him from leading the alliance.

Pakistan has great record of fighting against terrorism. General ® Raheel earned worldwide acclaim for leading Pakistan Army in its fight against terrorism and for the same reason he has been offered the lead role in the military alliance. Both for Gen ® Raheel, as an individual, and for the Pakistani nation, there can be no greater job to protect the holy lands of Makkah and Madina and to fight against terrorism haunting the Islamic world. By the way, Pakistani troops have been serving in Saudi Arabia in the past too.

There are some, who argue that how Pakistan could send its troops to join the alliance or even to protect the holy lands. Such voices were never heard when a dictator used Pakistan Army to protect the interests of United States. Similar voices were vocal when Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan with US$ 1.5 billion. These voices are never heard when US drones kill innocents in Pakistan, however, they reverberate again when some ruler of friendly Arab country is allowed hunting of birds in Pakistan.

