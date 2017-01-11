PESHAWAR: The Pakistan, Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has vowed to boost ties between the two countries and the region by throwing its weight behind the ambitious “Beyond Boundaries Project – Phase II.”

A 12-member delegation comprising officials both from Pakistan and Afghanistan had a meeting with the Board of the PAJCCI on Tuesday in its Karachi office and discussed the Phase II of the “Beyond Boundaries Project.

A release received here said the PAJCCI had initiated several activities to help re-establish the confidence building measures between the business communities, general public and governments of the two countries. The Afghan delegation was led by Khalid Pashtoon, while Pakistani side was led by Dr. Shoaib Suddle.

Junaid Makda, Director of PAJCCI, briefed the delegations by highlighting the achievements of PAJCCI in a short span of time for strengthening the business across the border. He enlisted several initiatives taken that have formally aided policy making and arbitration amongst the private sector of both the countries and nourish regional integration for mutual benefits.

The director highlighted tariff rationalization and development of export house as dire need of time.Khalid Pashtoon encouraged the PAJCCI to voice the mutual concerns for amicable resolution. He added that Afghan businesses were compelled to conduct business with Iran as facilitation from Pakistan was compromised.

Mozammil Shinwari, former Deputy Minister of Ministry of Commerce & Industries, Afghanistan, pointed out major irritants to the transit trade. He said due to official bottlenecks, transit trade between the two countries had declined drastically from 65 to 27 percent.

He added that Karachi was the most economical route for transit trade for Afghanistan; however, Iran’s facilitation to Afghan businessmen is pulling the business away. Acknowledging PAJCCI’s role in strengthening bilateral trade, Shoaib Suddle reiterated that further improvements may be brought and the mutual trade must flourish.

He agreed that there were many problems between both the countries but both the governments should take steps to improve trade relationship for the greater good. Lastly, Shazia Marri, Member of Standing Committee of Commerce, National Assembly, appreciated this forum’s contribution and commended the role of PAJCCI in the betterment of Pakistan, Afghanistan transit and bilateral trade.

