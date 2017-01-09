MARDAN: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Sunday said that the people would reject the corrupt leaders in the next general elections.

“The previous provincial government of the Awami National Party (ANP) had committed corruption and the people would reject the party,” he told a public gathering at Takhtbhai.Provincial Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, MNA Ali Muhammad and MPA Iftikhar Mashwani also addressed the gathering.

The chief minister said that Pakhtuns stand committed against the deluding tactics of the ANP and they would never allow their destiny to be decided by the corrupt. Pervez Khattak said the provincial government was mandated for eliminating political interference in the public sector institutions, bringing an end to corruption and corrupt practices and giving a transparent and open governance system.

The chief minister said there was no political interference and the province had a system of reward and punishment. He regretted that primary education and health were neglected areas in the past as the previous rulers played politics over such issues. He said his government spent Rs21 billion for arranging missing and other upgraded facilities in the primary schools throughout the province, while another Rs15 billion had been spent on upgrading facilities in colleges throughout the province.

He announced a grant of Rs100 million for Takhtbhai and also talked about the development package, including a sports complex, degree college, women’s cadet college, etc.

0



0







Khattak says people to reject corrupt leaders was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177748-Khattak-says-people-to-reject-corrupt-leaders/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Khattak says people to reject corrupt leaders" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177748-Khattak-says-people-to-reject-corrupt-leaders.