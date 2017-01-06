Birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto marked in KP, Fata

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday observed the 88th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with a pledge to follow the principles of the party’s founding chairman.

A function was organised at the residence of PPP leader, Sartaj Khan Doranpur here. Party workers from across the province attended the meeting. Big banners and posters carrying pictures and sayings of ZA Bhutto were displayed in and around the venue. Tri-colour party flags and pictures of the provincial leaders were hoisted on the road.

The new provincial president of the party, Humayun Khan, presided over the meeting and spoke on the occasion. Former provincial presidents Rahimdad Khan, Khanzada Khan and Zahir Ali Shah, former MNAs Akhundzada Chattan and Noor Alam Khan, former speaker KP Assembly Kiramatullah Khan and Sartaj Khan also made speeches.

The speakers paid tributes to the services of ZA Bhutto and said he sacrificed his life but did not compromise on principles and people’s rights.

Terming him an international leader, they said his services for the country and nation would be remembered forever. They asked the workers to give up their differences and follow in the footsteps of their leader.

They said ZA Bhutto was a far-sighted leader, who not only put the country on the track of development and strived for strengthening democracy, but also rendered great services for the unity of the Muslim world.

They said the services and achievements of ZA Bhutto in political, democratic and constitutional history of the country were matchless. They added that Bhutto gave constitution to the country and started nuclear programme to strengthen national defence. “All mega development projects were launched during his government,” said Humayun Khan.

They said Bhutto’s slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makan’ was still the dominating factor in PPP politics. Bhutto also united the Muslim countries under the umbrella of Organisation of Islamic Conference so that they would launch a joint struggle for defending their interests and getting their rights, Humayun Khan argued.

The PPP leaders said his brave daughter Benazir Bhutto also followed in her father’s footsteps and sacrificed her life for the well-being of the people, development of the country and promotion of democracy.

A birthday cake was also cut on the occasion to commemorate the birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto.

BATKHELA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders marked the birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with great zeal and enthusiasm in Malakand Agency.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at the residence of PPP leader Ikram Khan and attended by the party leaders including District Nazim Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Muhammad Sadiq, Mehboobur Rehman, Jehan Rome Khan, Asghar Khan Mohmand, Shakirullah Khan, Fazli Rabi, Jawad Khan and others.

0



0







Birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto marked in KP, Fata was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177086-Birth-anniversary-of-ZA-Bhutto-marked-in-KP-Fata/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto marked in KP, Fata" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177086-Birth-anniversary-of-ZA-Bhutto-marked-in-KP-Fata.