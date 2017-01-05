Print Story
TIMERGARA:
TIMERGARA: The members of Private Education Network (PEN), Lower Dir chapter, on Wednesday staged protest demonstration against the government’s decision of Board Assessment Examination for students of grade-V.The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Board Assessment Examination. Speaking at a news conference speakers said all the private educational institutions would resist such decision.