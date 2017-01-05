TIMERGARA: The members of Private Education Network (PEN), Lower Dir chapter, on Wednesday staged protest demonstration against the government’s decision of Board Assessment Examination for students of grade-V.The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Board Assessment Examination. Speaking at a news conference speakers said all the private educational institutions would resist such decision.

0



0







Protest staged against board assessment examination was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176848-Protest-staged-against-board-assessment-examination/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Protest staged against board assessment examination" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176848-Protest-staged-against-board-assessment-examination.