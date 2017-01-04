LAHORE

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday sought more arguments on maintainability of petition challenging the LHC registrar office authority to raise objection to any petition. Petitioner counsel said the LHC registrar raised objection to different petitions, which was illegal and unjust.

He said the LHC registrar office had no power to object to any constitutional petition. He asserted that raising the objections of the registrar office was tantamount to interfering into the powers and jurisdiction of a court.

He said this authority of the registrar hampered the process of dispensation of justice. He pointed out that raising such objections was also violation of the LHC rules volume 5, section 9.

He said it was only court to decide the maintainability of a constitutional petition. He requested to declare this authority of registrar office illegal.

