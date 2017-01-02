‘Peace Family Gala’ concludes after drawing thousands of visitors

Safari Train ride leaves people entertained

NOWSHERA: The three-day “Peace Family Gala” arranged jointly by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), district administration and the Pakistan Army concluded at the historic Jinnah Park in the Nowshera Cantonment Sunday after attracting thousands of visitors.

The organisers said the event was meant to say a happy goodbye to year 2016 and welcome the New Year. The participation of thousands of people, including women and children, lent colours to the programme.

A music show was an important segment of the gala. There were a total of 40 stalls. The cultural and food festivals pulled crowds as well along with kids play land. The cooking completions were also arranged on the occasion.

The stall had been set up by various government departments. The one by the Ummah Welfare Trust was distinctive in that it was hosted by the orphan children.

The cultural show included traditional music rubab, mangay and folk music performance. The main singers included Zar Sanga, Zeek Afridi, Bakhtiar Khattak, Meena Gul, Fayyaz Kheshgi and others.

The cultural stalls were meant for promoting and highlighting the culture of the province. These featured handicrafts, which included Chitrali Patti cap, waistcoat, Swati Shawls, Charsadda Chappal, lacquer art, stone carving, hand-made jewellery and other stalls of local handicrafts.

Tug-of-war and other competitions were arranged among the girl students of the school and colleges during the three-day recreational activity. Qirat and naat contests were oganised for the children as well.

Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamshedduddin, Nowshera District Nazim Liaquat Khattak and Station Commander Brigadier Syed Muzammal Hussain Shah had inaugurated the event.

Managing Director of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and Deputy Commissioner Khwaja Muhammad Sikandar Zeeshan were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Khwaja Muhammadd Sikandar Zeeshan and District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood were the chief guests on the second day of the gala.

District Police Officer of Nowshera Hafiz Mahmmod was present on the concluding day. He distributed shields and commendation certificates to the organisers and participants on the concluding day of the event. Those honoured also included mediapersons and cops.

Talking to the media, he said the gala was memorable event and a good step by the district government and other co-organisers. He said it was after a long time that the people got an opportunity for recreation.

Meanwhile, the TCKP and Pakistan Railways arranged for families a safari train ride from Peshawar to Attock Khurd on Sunday to mark the advent of the New Year. A total of 80 people took the excursion ride.

The train left the Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station in the morning. The families were welcomed by a music band before taking them on a two-hour-long ride.

The families were entertained with camel ride, kite flying, tug-of-war, archery and music at the bank of the Kabul River.

The participants, especially women, appreciated the activity and hoped such events would lead to promotion of tourism in the province. They urged the TCKP to re-launch the safari train to Landikotal as well.

