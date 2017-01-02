Advisor to Sindh chief minister on information, Moula Bux Chandio, relayed his greetings to all newly elected office bearers of the Karachi, Larkana and Sukkur press clubs.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CM’s advisor said the elected office bearers of these press clubs would be expected to follow media ethics, and also play a positive and effective role in strengthening the rule of law and democratic institutions.

He added, that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always safeguarded the rights of journalists, considering the fraternity had also played a pioneering role in supporting democracy and doing away with dictatorship in the country.

He said he was quite certain that the newly elected office bearers of the press clubs would continue to work for the welfare of fellow colleagues and would solve their issues on priority basis.

While welcoming the new year, he expressed hope that the new year would bring happiness and joy to the nation, and will also witness the complete eradication of terrorism in the country.

Democratic norms will ne more strengthmed and the country will also make progress more rapidly in new year.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended felicitations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

In a congratulation message to the newly elected president, Siraj Ahmed, and Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi of the KPC, he said that the Karachi Press Club had been always a harbinger of democratic norms and a hub of professional and working journalists since its inception.

“I hope and am confident office-bearers and the members of the Karachi Press Club Governing Body will continue to follow the principles of their predecessors and also play their role in strengthening democracy at the national level,”he added.

0



0







Chandio, Bilawal felicitate new office-bearers of KPC was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176027-Chandio-Bilawal-felicitate-new-office-bearers-of-KPC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Chandio, Bilawal felicitate new office-bearers of KPC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176027-Chandio-Bilawal-felicitate-new-office-bearers-of-KPC.