Chairman of the district municipal corporation (DMC) Korangi, Syed Nayyer Raza, on Sunday, said model union councils would be developed in every zone of the area during the 100-day public service drive.

He said the campaign, titled ‘Awami Khidmat’, was progressing on a fast pace in the Korangi district.

Cleanliness and development works were being carried out in which thoroughfares, footpaths, streets, family parks, playgrounds, greenbelts, hospitals as well as dispensaries were the main focus.

He directed the officers concerned to remove encroachments and widen the lanes for the convenience of commuters. The civic problems of the area would be resolved, the chairman said, adding, that Korangi would be made a model district.

