Islamabad: A seminar titled ‘Quaid’s Pakistan and our Social Responsibilities,’ in connection with the celebration of father of nation Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday was organised hereby National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW), says a press release.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar, organised on the directive of Minister of State, Capital Administration & Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch, while Professor Dr. Naheed Zia, Acting Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University, was the chief guest.

Representatives of the civil society, NGOs, students, intellectuals, prominent senior citizens and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

