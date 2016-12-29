Discusses law, order, welfare projects with Rajwana

LAHORE: Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana held a meeting on Wednesday and discussed the law and order and the ongoing public welfare projects in the province.

The chief minister said that the government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was implementing a big programme for progress and prosperity of the masses. He said that a splendid example had been set by saving resources of billions of rupees in development projects. He said that transparency and standard in the implementation of development projects was the hallmark of the government and this fact had also being appreciated at the international level.

He said that even the opponents of the government could not point the finger in the regard. He said that national resources were looted mercilessly in the name of development projects during dictatorial era and the rulers misappropriated huge sums through bogus projects.

He said that the biggest budget of history of the province had been given for the development of south Punjab and prosperity of the people of this region. He said that the quota of south Punjab in development and other programmes had been increased.

The chief minister said that there was no room for extremism, terrorism and sectarianism in Pakistan. He said the Punjab government had taken effective measures for the protection of life and property of citizens.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana lauded the chief minister and said he and his entire team were serving the people with dedication.

