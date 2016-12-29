LAHORE

CIA police Wednesday arrested three people for killing a man and buried the body in a house in Ram Garh Mughalpura.

The arrested killers identified as Mujeeb Arshad, Usman and Shahbaz Haider had kidnapped victim Waqas Ali from Nishat Colony and killed him. The main culprit Mujeeb told the police that he had nursed grudge against victim Waqas who used to call him `Sala’ and had exchanged hot words with him several times over the sale and purchase of cell phones and laptops.

arrested: Chuhng Investigation police arrested a man for murdering a young man over a minor issue.

Accused Younas alias Shahzad believed that the victim Maqbool had given information to the police about his criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Factory Area police arrested two robbers Babar and Zahid and recovered a bike and a pistol from their possession.

Similarly, Harbanspura police arrested three gamblers and recovered electronic appliances from their possession.

Accidents : Around 75.73 percent persons were injured in multiple road traffic accidents out of total 581 trauma victims, including 425 males and 156 females during the last 24 hours in different districts of the Punjab.

The data shows, 89.16 percent victims were found unconscious and 0.69 percent were found dead.

