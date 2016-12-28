2016 a successful year for health sector: minister

LAHORE

Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Minister Kh Salman Rafique has said 2016 is a successful year for health sector and the province remains polio-free which is a great success on the part of the Health Department.

He said polio-free Punjab is the proof that routine immunisation under EPI Programme and anti-polio campaigns were successfully launched in Punjab. Kh Salman Rafique said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the performance of the Health Department. According to a handout issued on Tuesday, the minister while talking to the media said various development projects have been completed in Punjab and construction work on many other projects is underway. He disclosed that 500-bed teaching hospitals are being constructed with the each medical college of Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan. It will enhance 1500 beds capacity and latest medical facilities will be available to the patients of the areas concerned. He said Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) of Lahore has been completed while the DTL of Multan to be upgraded by the experts of Ministry of Health Turkey.

Kh Salman Rafique said on the model of Turkey. Motorbike Ambulance Service is being introduced in Punjab for the provision of emergency medical aid to people living in congested streets where traditional ambulance cannot reach. He disclosed 800 motorbike ambulances would be procured. While responding to a question, the minister informed that burn units of Jinnah Hospital Lahore and Multan have been completed, moreover, the extension block of Children Hospital Lahore also completed through which 600 beds and new operation theaters have been included in the hospital. It would reduce the waiting lists of the patients and operations of waiting patients would be performed rapidly.

Kh Salman Rafique said provision of quality healthcare services to the people of Punjab is the mission of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the whole team of Health Department is endeavoring to accomplish his task. He said revamping of 40 DHQ and THQ hospitals has been started besides provision of CT scan facility at all the DHQ hospitals.

Kh Salman Rafique said more mega projects of health sector would be completed in the next calendar year (2017) including surgical tower of Mayo Hospital and the phase-I of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute consisting of 300 beds.

