Marriyum Aurangzeb says hate being spread in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to blame them for its mistakes. He said politics should not be done on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as its success lies in unity and determination.

In a statement, Ahsan Iqbal said that at first PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not accept this project and considered it fraud with the people and now he wants to thrust his follies on the federal government. He said, however, the federal government was helping KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

The minister said that the negative politics of Imran would extremely damage the KP government. He said that calling CPEC as a project of one province should be avoided as all the provinces would take benefit from it.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said hate is being spread in Punjab and urged the people particularly the young generation to stand united to make the country Quaid’s Pakistan and Quaid’s identity.

Addressing a colourful ceremony here to celebrate the 140 th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the minister said the ceremony marked the culmination of week-long celebratory activities arranged on the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Ministry of Information and its allied departments to pay rich tribute to the great leader.

The ceremony was attended by cabinet members parliamentarians, ambassadors from different countries, thousands of students from educational institutes of Islamabad and Rawalpindi besides a large number of residents of the twin cities.

The event marked the performances of PNS Zafar Musical Band on national anthem finalists and prize winners of tableau national songs and speech contests which drew loud applause from the audience.

0



0







PTI blaming us for its mistakes, says Ahsan Iqbal was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174542-PTI-blaming-us-for-its-mistakes-says-Ahsan-Iqbal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PTI blaming us for its mistakes, says Ahsan Iqbal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174542-PTI-blaming-us-for-its-mistakes-says-Ahsan-Iqbal.