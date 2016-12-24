Kahna, Defence A to be made model police stations: CCPO

LAHORE

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Capt (retd) Amin Wains said that police stations of Kahna and Defence A would be made model police stations as a pilot project. The Key Performance Indicators (KPI) would be prepared for the policemen of SP rank to constable.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held to review law and order in the city at CCPO office. The CCPO said that he would personally monitor the whole process from registration of FIRs, arrest of accused and investigation to prosecution, adding that, later this system would be implemented in all the police stations in the city. He said that lists of proclaimed offenders, land grabbers and the accused involved in other heinous crimes would also be put in order in these two police stations. A mechanism would also be put in place regarding investigation and patrolling on roads, he added.

Amin Wains briefed the meeting that the city police by utilising its all resources arrested the accused of in murder case of stage actress Qismat Baig and in the case of Millat Park incident as well as solved the mystery of Sammia murder case, adding that the accused of Garden Town dacoity had also been shortlisted and would soon be arrested. The CCPO said that state-of-the-art cameras were being installed in the city under Safe City Project which would not only help eliminate the crime incidents but also maintain traffic flow on roads. He said the project would be completed in next six months. The city police chief directed the SPs to hold meeting with MPAs and MNA of their respective areas and act upon their suggestions to eradicate the criminal elements from society.

On the occasion, members of national and provincial assemblies gave suggestions regarding refresher courses for policemen and crime control strategies to decrease crime rate in the city. The CCPO apprised them that a schedule had been prepared for the policemen's training which would soon be implemented.

Xmax cake: Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer hosted a lunch and organised a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas for Christian employees of Rescue 1122 serving in Emergency Services Academy Headquarters and all districts of Punjab here on Friday.

Sa’ad Ullah Shah, noted Urdu poet, Dr Fooad Shahzad Mirza, Deputy Director, HR&A, Faheem Ahmad Qureshi, Pastor Saleem Khokhar, Deeba Shahnaz, senior officers and around 50 rescuers from the Christian Community participated in the ceremony.

Punjab Rescue DG Dr Rizwan Naseer wished happy Christmas to all the rescuers from the Christian community serving in Rescue 1122 in Punjab, living in Pakistan and other community members across the globe on auspicious occasion of Christmas. While greeting the rescuers belonging to the Christian Community, Dr Rizwan Naseer said,"On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, we need to pledge that together we can defeat any kind of menace, including disasters not only in Pakistan but also across the world."

He said, "The teachings of all religions enlighten us to spread message of love and peace and defeat hatred and strife."

Sa’ad Ullah Shah said, "He is proud of Rescue Family where Dr Rizwan Naseer has organised a harmonious gathering of two different communities to share values, cultural and religious bonding to build bridges and eliminate hatred and violence from the world."

lauded: Pak-Spain Foundation founding Chairman Saleem Malik visited the Emergency Services Academy

Emergency Services Academy (ESA) Director General Brig (R) Amir Hamza briefed him on the ongoing national and international training in the academy. Amir Hamza also briefed him on the establishment of first of its kind emergency training institute in Pakistan, which is providing training to all the rescuers and emergency workers from different organisation throughout Pakistan.

0



0







Kahna, Defence A to be made model police stations: CCPO was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174039-Kahna-Defence-A-to-be-made-model-police-stations-CCPO/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kahna, Defence A to be made model police stations: CCPO" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174039-Kahna-Defence-A-to-be-made-model-police-stations-CCPO.