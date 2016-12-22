PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday stopped the provincial government from shifting the Girls Degree College from Rustam tehsil to Bakhshali tehsil in Mardan district.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ikramullah Khan suspended the government order regarding shifting of Girls Degree College from tehsil Rustam to tehsil Bakhshali.

The bench also issued a notice to the chief secretary, secretary Higher Education Commission and secretary Higher Education Department, directing them to explain why they approved shifting of the college to another area.

The bench issued direction in a writ petition filed by Mujahid Ali of Gujarat village council in Rustom through his lawyer barrister Waqar Ali.During hearing, the lawyer submitted that the provincial government had first approved Girls Degree College for Rustam in PK-30 constituency.

He submitted that later, PC-1 was also prepared for the college. However, he said that on the insistence of local politicians, the provincial government shifted the college to Bakhshali area, and termed it an injustice to people of Rustam where there is no college for girls. The lawyer requested the bench to declare the provincial government’s act illegal and stop shifting of the college.

0



0







PHC stops KP govt from resituating college in Mardan was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173577-PHC-stops-KP-govt-from-resituating-college-in-Mardan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PHC stops KP govt from resituating college in Mardan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173577-PHC-stops-KP-govt-from-resituating-college-in-Mardan.