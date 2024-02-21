Kinnaird Academy win cricket title

LAHORE: Kinnaird Cricket Academy were crowned champions of the 5th AHC-Kinnaird Girls Cricket Cup 2024 which concluded here at the Kinnaird College for Women cricket ground on Wednesday.

The Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College for Women hosted the event with the collaboration of the Pakistan Cricket Board. In the final Kinnaird Cricket Academy conquered Government Central Model School by 60 runs. Kinnaird Cricket Academy posted 80 in the allotted six overs while in response Government Central Model School were restricted to just 20-5.

Government Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Girls High School and Government Tehzeeb-ul-Binat Girls Model School were the others featured in the event. Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins handed over the winning trophy to Kinnaird Cricket Academy captain and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairperson women cricket Tania Mallick presented the runners-up trophy to Government Central Model School.

Neil Hawkins said that they believe in gender equality and that was why they were backing girls’ cricket. “Women cricket in Pakistan is improving. The PCB is very supportive. Cricket is an emblem to build friendship and boost confidence,” Hawkins said.

“I also thank all families who have supported the event by allowing their children to come here and play,” Hawkins was quick to add. He congratulated the girls and schools in their participation and thanked Kinnaird College for Women for its precious support.

Meanwhile Tania Mallick extended felicitations to both Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College for making this event possible. “Kinnaird is doing a great job in the development of cricket at the grassroots level. Women cricket is progressing rapidly. It’s great to see young girls coming forward and making this tournament a success,” Tania said.

“We have been working for the growth of women cricket in Pakistan for quite some time. Recently our talented Pakistan team performed well in the inaugural Under-19 Women T20 World Cup as well as in triangular series. We hope events like this will help us explore more talent at the grassroots level,” Tania said. “Our cricket base is going to get broadened with the passage of time and players’ pool has swelled massively,” she said