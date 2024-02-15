Gladiators owner demands permanent ownership rights in PSL

LAHORE: Nadeem Omar, the owner of Quetta Gladiators, has voiced his support for granting permanent ownership rights to Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams.

The owner of the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators, Nadeem Omer can be seen while speaking. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

In an interaction with media, Umar emphasised the contributions of franchise owners to building the PSL brand over the past nine years and stressed the need for a fair and sustainable ownership structure. Omar stated, “We have always had a good relationship with the PCB, but the franchise owners have invested in and nurtured this brand for nine years, even incurring losses. It would be a great injustice to tell them after 10 years, ‘Now you go.’”

Drawing a parallel with the Indian Premier League (IPL), Umar highlighted that teams in the IPL enjoy permanent ownership rights. He urged the new chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, to ensure a level playing field and provide freedom for the franchises to operate. Expressing confidence in Chairman Naqvi’s administrative capabilities, Umar stated, “He should also give us a level playing field and freedom of work.”