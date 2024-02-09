Australia edge Pakistan in thriller to reach U19 final

ISLAMABAD: Australia edged out Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling Junior World Cup semi-final in Benoni, South Africa, to set a date with India in the final on Sunday.

Callum Vidler and Rafael MacMillan of Australia celebrate following their win over Pakistan in the U-19 World Cup. — ICC

An unbeaten tenth-wicket stand of 17 between Raf MacMillan and Callum Vidler took Australia past Pakistan in a topsy-turvy second semi-final. Chasing only 180 after Tom Straker’s 6 for 24 wrecked Pakistan in the first innings. Australia nearly threw away their advantage with the bat after a few clumsy top-order dismissals brought some parity into the contest.

The 15-year-old Ali Raza (4-34) struck thrice late in the day, but the young pair of MacMillan (19*) and Vidler (3*) staved off the challenge posed by the inspired Pakistan bowling attack in the death overs to just about take Australia over the line.

The winning runs in the final over were scored off an inside edge that very nearly crashed into the stumps but instead trickled behind for four. Australia also had opener Harry Dixon and wicketkeeper-batter Oliver Peake to thank for their contributions with the bat that held their fragile innings together.

Chasing down a low 180 for victory Australia were reeling at 164 for 9, still requiring another 16 runs to win with just 1 wicket in hand. In an action packed last over, Australia squeezed home with one wicket to spare. Pakistan had their chances and missed a run out when Australia were a few runs shy of the target.

For Pakistan Azan Awais (52) and Arafat Minhas (52) hit half-centuries to give some respectability to Pakistan’s total. For Australia Harry Dixon (50) and Oliver Peake (49) played well. Raf MacMillan (19 not out) made sure Australia reached the target. For Pakistan Ali Raza (4-34) and Arafat Minhas (2-20) bowled well.

Scores:

Pakistan 179 all out (Azan Awais 52, Arafat Minhas 52, Tom Straker 6-24)

Australia 181-9 in 49.1 overs (Harry Dixon 50, Oliver Peake 49, Ali Raza 4-34).